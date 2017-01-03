Marpe Announces Disabilities Commission Members

More than 10 years after it was first suggested and five months after its authorization by the Representative Town Meeting , the Westport Commission on People with Disabilities became a reality today with appointment of its members. First Selectman Jim Marpe said the head of the group would be James Ross, a sight-impaired Westporter who formerly headed the Citizens Transit Committee, which was established in 2012.

