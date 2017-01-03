Man Charged With Driving Off After Running Into Traffic Box In Westport
A driver who had just smashed in to a traffic box, knocked out the light and then driven away Saturday afternoon was easy to spot, Westport police said. Westport Police Officer Shane Pucci saw the red BMW with significant front-end damage, said police, who arrested the Pennsylvania man.
