Malia Obama Just Landed A Dream Post-Grad Hollywood Internship
As her time in the White House comes to a close, the eldest daughter of President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama has landed a highly sought-after post-high-school gig. She is reportedly set to intern for prolific film producer Harvey Weinstein beginning in February, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.
