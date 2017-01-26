Making History: Lynsey Addario and Jacob Riis
Staples High School sophomore Kayla Sirlin, 15, today shows off her joint National History Day project at the Westport Library. Called "A Shot in the Dark," it features Westport award-winning photographer Lynsey Addario, a 1991 Staples graduate, and Jacob Riis, a photographer, writer, and social reformer who used his camera to spotlight harsh New York City tenement conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|495
|Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Mexican President Cancels White House Visit
|23 hr
|Frito Bandito
|1
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Sat
|Mbdangelo
|72
|Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants
|Sat
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC