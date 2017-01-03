Maker of wooden fishing lures to visit Nutmeg TU
Dick Fincher will discuss the wooden, handmade plugs he creates and sells through Westport-based Phase II Lures when he visits Nutmeg Trout Unlimited Chapter 217 on Tuesday, Jan 17, at 7 p.m. "It doesn't take ornate lures to catch fish," according to phaseiilures.com. "It takes the right combination of design, water action and colors, all included in Phase II Lures."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mirror.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|2 hr
|USA1992
|10
|Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|11
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|37
|Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi...
|3 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|9 hr
|BPT
|3
|Charles Lawerance on Hansen Vs Predator
|Mon
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC