Maker of wooden fishing lures to visit Nutmeg TU

Dick Fincher will discuss the wooden, handmade plugs he creates and sells through Westport-based Phase II Lures when he visits Nutmeg Trout Unlimited Chapter 217 on Tuesday, Jan 17, at 7 p.m. "It doesn't take ornate lures to catch fish," according to phaseiilures.com. "It takes the right combination of design, water action and colors, all included in Phase II Lures."

