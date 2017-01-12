Light Snow, Sub-Freezing Temps Lead to Accidents
Light snow late today, combined with sub-freezing temperatures, contributed to multiple accidents in Westport, including on I-95 and the Merritt Parkway. The accidents sent many vehicles on to Westport streets looking for ways around the tie-ups.
