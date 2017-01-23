Letter: Library thankful for communit...

Letter: Library thankful for community support

On Tuesday Jan. 10, the Westport Representative Town Meeting unanimously approved an allocation of $5 million in town funding to be used toward the Westport Library Transformation Project. I am writing today on behalf of the Westport Library Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and countless supporters to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Westport community for its continued, strident support of our organization and the exciting transformation ahead.

