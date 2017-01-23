Letter: Library thankful for community support
On Tuesday Jan. 10, the Westport Representative Town Meeting unanimously approved an allocation of $5 million in town funding to be used toward the Westport Library Transformation Project. I am writing today on behalf of the Westport Library Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and countless supporters to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire Westport community for its continued, strident support of our organization and the exciting transformation ahead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|The Grinch who st...
|7
|Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|18 hr
|BPT
|2
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|18 hr
|BPT
|2
|Video shows how birthday party in Bridgeport, C...
|19 hr
|BB Board
|2
|perks roofiess Xan bar, Blues Addyis weed...
|Sun
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC