Late Night Break? After-Hours Orthopaedic Urgent Care Opens In Westport
It's 5:30 p.m. and your daughter's coach calls to tell you she fell at soccer practice and may have a broken wrist. The doctor's office is closed, so it's off to the emergency room to wait - and wait - and wait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|1 hr
|Frosty
|6
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|19 hr
|Alfie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC