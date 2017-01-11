Late Night Break? After-Hours Orthopa...

Late Night Break? After-Hours Orthopaedic Urgent Care Opens In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Wilton Daily Voice

It's 5:30 p.m. and your daughter's coach calls to tell you she fell at soccer practice and may have a broken wrist. The doctor's office is closed, so it's off to the emergency room to wait - and wait - and wait.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport 1 hr Frosty 6
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist 1 hr BPT 1
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 7 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... 14 hr America Gentleman... 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 14 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge... 19 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 19 hr Alfie 5
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC