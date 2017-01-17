Julie Gaines and Dana Noorily, co-owners of The Granola Bar in Westport and Greenwich, Conn.
More than three years after its launch, the Granola Bar is adding locations in Stamford and Rye, N.Y. as well a regional catering service, after Westport-based Trilynx Partners invested an unspecified amount in the startup. Founded in Westport in 2013 by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the Granola Bar has since added a location in Greenwich, with the cafe serving breakfast and lunch offerings throughout the day.
