Julie Gaines and Dana Noorily, co-owners of The Granola Bar in Westport and Greenwich, Conn.

7 hrs ago Read more: News Times

More than three years after its launch, the Granola Bar is adding locations in Stamford and Rye, N.Y. as well a regional catering service, after Westport-based Trilynx Partners invested an unspecified amount in the startup. Founded in Westport in 2013 by Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily, the Granola Bar has since added a location in Greenwich, with the cafe serving breakfast and lunch offerings throughout the day.

