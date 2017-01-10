JoyRide Cycling to Expand With JoyX Studio in Westport

Designed to push the boundaries a challenging cycling class called JoyX for intense training will be offered at n additional fitness facility of JoyRide Cycling and Fitness Studio in Westport. JoyX is a full-body, high energy workout is an intense training class, designed to build strength, agility, speed, and power, and incorporate rowing machines, TRX, boxing, mixed martial arts and weights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.