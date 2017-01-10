JoyRide Cycling to Expand With JoyX Studio in Westport
Designed to push the boundaries a challenging cycling class called JoyX for intense training will be offered at n additional fitness facility of JoyRide Cycling and Fitness Studio in Westport. JoyX is a full-body, high energy workout is an intense training class, designed to build strength, agility, speed, and power, and incorporate rowing machines, TRX, boxing, mixed martial arts and weights.
