Joseph Anthony Milici

Joseph Anthony Milici

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Westport News

Joseph Anthony Milici , the long-time owner of the iconic Oscar's Delicatessen on Main Street in Westport, died June 26, 2009. A familiar figure on Westport's Main Street for 23 years, he was best known as "Oscar," the owner of Oscar's Delicatessen, which he had bought from its founder in 1968.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 1 hr BPT 1
Democrats a bunch of crybabies 5 hr lifeisshort 1
the goddam jews are to blame 9 hr NORMAN BATES 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 13 hr Community Disorga... 496
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail Sun BPT 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... Sun BPT 1
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... Sun BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,948 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC