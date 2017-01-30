Joseph Anthony Milici
Joseph Anthony Milici , the long-time owner of the iconic Oscar's Delicatessen on Main Street in Westport, died June 26, 2009. A familiar figure on Westport's Main Street for 23 years, he was best known as "Oscar," the owner of Oscar's Delicatessen, which he had bought from its founder in 1968.
