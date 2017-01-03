Into the Water for Charity

13 hrs ago

About 100 employees of Synchrony Financial, the Stamford-based spinoff of General Electric and GE Capital, today held their second annual "Doubles Dive" charity fundraiser plunge into the cold Long Island Sound waters at Compo Beach. Westport resident Brian Doubles, chief financial officer, took the lead.

