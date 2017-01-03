In Pictures: Max's Art Show

A card from late local artist Howard Munce to the owner of Max's at the "Art to the Max" show at the Westport Historical Society, which closed Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Westport, Conn. A card from late local artist Howard Munce to the owner of Max's at the "Art to the Max" show at the Westport Historical Society, which closed Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Westport, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.