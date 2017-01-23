In Pictures: Chinese New Year celebrated in Westport

The Westport Woman's Club played host to the Organization of Chinese-Americans of Fairfield County's Chinese New Year's celebration, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Westport, Conn. The Westport Woman's Club played host to the Organization of Chinese-Americans of Fairfield County's Chinese New Year's celebration, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Westport, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.