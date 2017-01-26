'In & Out' Screening Set for Saturday
The Westport Cinema Initiative, dedicated to bringing a movie theater back to Westport, on Saturday presents the 1997 film "In & Out" as part of the Westport Library's WestportREADS events this month. The screening will take place at Westport Town Hall at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens to sing, dance and rap on bullying, kindn...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Norwalk Police: Jaywalker Busted With Crack Coc...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|6 hr
|BPT
|5
|Demonstrators urge Blumethal to block Trump's c...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Uncle Buck's: An Adventurous Afternoon Of Bowli...
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|Woman accused of driving while on PCP
|8 hr
|BPT
|1
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Ol Timers Club
|4
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC