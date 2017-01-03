Habitat: Beach cafe off the menu in Westport
The .2 acre beachfront property on 233 Hillspoint Road in Westport, long a neighborhood restaurant, will now become a single-family residence, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The .2 acre beachfront property on 233 Hillspoint Road in Westport, long a neighborhood restaurant, will now become a single-family residence, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B...
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Brett Saltus
|34
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Wed
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC