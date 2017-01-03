Habitat: Beach cafe off the menu in W...

Habitat: Beach cafe off the menu in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The .2 acre beachfront property on 233 Hillspoint Road in Westport, long a neighborhood restaurant, will now become a single-family residence, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. The .2 acre beachfront property on 233 Hillspoint Road in Westport, long a neighborhood restaurant, will now become a single-family residence, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 16 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 17 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Wed Brett Saltus 34
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Wed Guest 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,680

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC