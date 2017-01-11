Free Tax Prep Offered To Low-Income Residents, Seniors In Westport
Imagine a free service where someone else does your taxes? It's actually true for seniors and people on low incomes in Westport. Demand has increased for the service and so has the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|1 hr
|Frosty
|6
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|1 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|14 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|19 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|19 hr
|Alfie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC