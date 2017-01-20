Former Westport principal dies
Glenn Hightower , a longtime Westport educator, who spent the bulk of his career as principal at various Westport schools for 40 years, died Jan. 1. He was 76. A native Oklahoman, Hightower moved to Westport in 1969 and started as principal at Bedford Middle School when he was just 28. He moved to become the principal of the continuing education program in 2001 and retired from the school district in 2009. "Glenn was one of a very long number of very excellent people who were in principalships of Westport," Steve Halstead , former school board chairman, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B...
|56 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|59 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|1 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Brett Saltus
|38
|John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator
|Wed
|Guest
|1
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Wed
|Samuels Furnace Man
|13
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC