Former Westport principal dies

Former Westport principal dies

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Glenn Hightower , a longtime Westport educator, who spent the bulk of his career as principal at various Westport schools for 40 years, died Jan. 1. He was 76. A native Oklahoman, Hightower moved to Westport in 1969 and started as principal at Bedford Middle School when he was just 28. He moved to become the principal of the continuing education program in 2001 and retired from the school district in 2009. "Glenn was one of a very long number of very excellent people who were in principalships of Westport," Steve Halstead , former school board chairman, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 56 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 59 min Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Wed Brett Saltus 38
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator Wed Guest 1
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Wed Samuels Furnace Man 13
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,635,961

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC