Former Westport principal dies

Glenn Hightower , a longtime Westport educator, who spent the bulk of his career as principal at various Westport schools for 40 years, died Jan. 1. He was 76. A native Oklahoman, Hightower moved to Westport in 1969 and started as principal at Bedford Middle School when he was just 28. He moved to become the principal of the continuing education program in 2001 and retired from the school district in 2009. "Glenn was one of a very long number of very excellent people who were in principalships of Westport," Steve Halstead , former school board chairman, said.

