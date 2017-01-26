Film Screening Followed by Personal Tale

Film Screening Followed by Personal Tale

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

The Westport Cinema Initiative today presented a screening of the 1997 film "In & Out" as part of the Westport Library's WestportREADS "Bettyville" book selection. The book by George Hodgman explores the author's identity as a gay man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 6 hr WelbyMD 495
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail 14 hr BPT 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... 14 hr BPT 1
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... 14 hr BPT 1
Mexican President Cancels White House Visit Sat Frito Bandito 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) Sat Mbdangelo 72
News Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants Sat BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC