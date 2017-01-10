Fairfield Sen. Hwang Learns Lessons In Elder Care
Companions & Homemakers hosted state Sen. Tony Hwang in its Westport office last month to give the legislator information about elder care. Hwang met with the staff of Companions & Homemakers, Inc., a privately owned Connecticut business providing in-home care to the elderly residents of Connecticut since 1990.
