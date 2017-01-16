Fairfield police arrest four in string of car break-ins and thefts
Fairfield Police have arrested one man and three teenagers who they call gang members in connection with a string of car break-ins and thefts. Early Monday Morning, a Fairfield officer was on patrol after a series of several car thefts and burglaries near Southport and Westport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
