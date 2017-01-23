Experts To Speak On Cyber Crimes, Hac...

Experts To Speak On Cyber Crimes, Hacking At Y's Men Of Westport/Weston

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Two experts in cyber crime, hacking, identity theft and cyber fraud will speak to the Y's Men of Westport/Weston this month with an emphasis on how to avoid becoming a victim. One speaker will be Vanessa Richards, assistant U.S. attorney in Connecticut and coordinator of the computer hacking and intellectual property office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 1 hr BPT 1
Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House 7 hr BPT 2
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party 7 hr BPT 2
News Video shows how birthday party in Bridgeport, C... 8 hr BB Board 2
perks roofiess Xan bar, Blues Addyis weed... 21 hr now 1
Milford Parent Upset With School Cancellations (Apr '08) Sun superman casoria 20
News Letter: Remembering all the good of a circus at... Sun BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at January 23 at 4:11PM EST

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,183,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC