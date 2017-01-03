Darien woman charged with DUI in Westport
Kathryn Velesbir was speeding down Riverside Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was pulled over, according to police. Velesbir's car allegedly smelled of alcohol and she showed signs of intoxication before a breathalyzer test indicated her blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.
