Dalio dishes on middle class at Davos
The roster of speakers at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland includes Greenwich billionaire Ray Dalio , chairman of Bridgewater Associates , the world's largest hedge fund based in Westport. Running through Friday, Jan. 20, the conference includes myriad panels on the world economy and policies, including two on which Dalio is featured titled "Squeezed and angry: how to fix the middle-class crisis" and "Russia in the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|8 min
|Samuels Furnace Man
|5
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Mona
|112
|I am not clean
|Mon
|ffctguitar
|2
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|Jan 14
|69citizen69
|39
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 13
|lawyers indabag
|4
|Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ...
|Jan 13
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC