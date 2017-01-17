Dalio dishes on middle class at Davos

The roster of speakers at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland includes Greenwich billionaire Ray Dalio , chairman of Bridgewater Associates , the world's largest hedge fund based in Westport. Running through Friday, Jan. 20, the conference includes myriad panels on the world economy and policies, including two on which Dalio is featured titled "Squeezed and angry: how to fix the middle-class crisis" and "Russia in the world."

