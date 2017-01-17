Dalio dishes on middle class at Davos

Dalio dishes on middle class at Davos

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The roster of speakers at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland includes Greenwich billionaire Ray Dalio , chairman of Bridgewater Associates , the world's largest hedge fund based in Westport. Running through Friday, Jan. 20, the conference includes myriad panels on the world economy and policies, including two on which Dalio is featured titled "Squeezed and angry: how to fix the middle-class crisis" and "Russia in the world."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 8 min Samuels Furnace Man 5
News Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08) 22 hr Mona 112
I am not clean Mon ffctguitar 2
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) Jan 14 69citizen69 39
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 13 lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... Jan 13 BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 277,995,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC