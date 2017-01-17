CT Marchers Join National Protest in Rebuke to Trump
Thousands of marchers from Connecticut today joined a massive protest the day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office, saying they have to protect the environment, health care, women's rights and a wide range of issues they say are under attack in the new administration. Marta Ylane of Westport, who emigrated from Ukraine as a child after World War II, was among the marchers.
