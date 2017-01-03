Cops: Westport man had child porn, enticed minor
A 47-year-old Westport man has been arrested after police found 50 digital images of child pornography during search of his home. Paul Jude Letersky , of Riverside Avenue was charged with child pornography in the first degree, enticing a minor and risk of injury.
