Cops: Stolen Fairfield Car Turns Up As Police Chase Auto Taken In Westport
Waterbury police officers who were pursuing a car stolen in Westport happened upon a car that had been taken in Fairfield early Friday morning, police said. An Arbor Terrace woman reported the black 2016 Infiniti QX60, missing on Friday morning, police said.
