Community challenges labels, stereotypes in new exhibition
An unknown man fills in the blank, resulting in a sign reading "I am more than a conservative." Anonymous portraits of community members, part of the "As We Are" exhibition, are on display at the Westport Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats a bunch of crybabies
|27 min
|lifeisshort
|1
|the goddam jews are to blame
|5 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Mexican President Cancels White House Visit
|Sat
|Frito Bandito
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC