Comic Pete Dominick is coming to the Treehouse Comedy Club in Westport on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Comic Pete Dominick - who hosts daily discussions on both Sirius and XM called "Stand Up! with Pete Dominick," which regularly features some of the biggest names in politics and journalism - is doing a stand-up gig at the Treehouse Comedy Club in Wesport on Saturday, Jan.14. The Huffington Post recently called "Stand Up!" "truly the best political talk show on the air today," while the Hollywood Reporter listed Dominick in an article featuring personalities to watch in talk radio.

