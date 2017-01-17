Choirs Lift Voices In Song At MLK Tribute At Westport Country Playhouse
Westport's MLK Celebration is held at Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. Nearly 350 people attended the 11th edition of this annual event, presented in partnership by TEAM Westport, Westport Playhouse and others. Harold Bailey, trustee of Westport Country Playhouse and chair of TEAM Westport , addresses the crowd.
