Chamber Head: 'Business is Good'
Matthew Mandell, executive director of the Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce, told the Y's Men of Westport/Weston today that "business is good in Westport," citing expansion of the commercial property grand list. He noted there have been some "bumps in the road," pointing to the recent closings of Sperry, Chico's and Neat.
