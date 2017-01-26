Chamber Announces Photo Contest

The Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce has announced it will hold another photo contest for the cover of its 2017-18 visitors and membership guide. It said its 2015 contest received more 1,000 pictures from dozens of photographers, both amateur and professional.

Westport, CT

