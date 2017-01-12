Bridgeport man charged with drug poss...

Bridgeport man charged with drug possession in Westport

An officer stopped Elijah Kearney 's vehicle because a brake light was out around 8:30 p.m. as he drove down Post Road West, police said. Smelling marijuana in the car, the officer conducted a K-9 search that turned up a bag of the drugs, according to police.

