Bridgeport man allegedly shoplifted energy drinks in Westport
Police arrested Louis Bottone Sept. 21 for allegedly stealing nearly $150 in energy drinks from the Super Stop & Shop at 1790 Post Road East.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Things Connecticut residents hold sacred
|4 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|4 hr
|BPT
|4
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|4 hr
|BPT
|4
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|4 hr
|BPT
|3
|superman casoria
|12 hr
|superman casoria
|3
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|18 hr
|BPT
|2
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Wed
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC