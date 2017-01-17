Bridgeport man allegedly shoplifted e...

Bridgeport man allegedly shoplifted energy drinks in Westport

Police arrested Louis Bottone Sept. 21 for allegedly stealing nearly $150 in energy drinks from the Super Stop & Shop at 1790 Post Road East.

