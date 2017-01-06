BISCUIT, New Musical Based on Children's Book, to Bark at Westport Country Playhouse
Westport Country Playhouse 's Family Festivities Series will present ArtsPower's new musical about a puppy, "Biscuit," based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli with over 17 million copies in print, on Sunday, January 22, for two performances, at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 4 to 8. Running time is approximately one hour. Tickets are $20.
