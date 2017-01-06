BISCUIT, New Musical Based on Childre...

BISCUIT, New Musical Based on Children's Book, to Bark at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse 's Family Festivities Series will present ArtsPower's new musical about a puppy, "Biscuit," based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli with over 17 million copies in print, on Sunday, January 22, for two performances, at 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 4 to 8. Running time is approximately one hour. Tickets are $20.

