Bill Buckley, 88, Documentary Filmmaker
Scenes from the life of award-winning documentary filmmaker Bill Buckley, a longtime Westport resident. He died Jan. 20 at age 88. He most recently lived at Meadow Ridge in Redding with wife Tracy Hamer, also a longtime Westporter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milford Parent Upset With School Cancellations (Apr '08)
|3 hr
|superman casoria
|20
|Letter: Remembering all the good of a circus at...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Police: Man Arrested With Pound Of Pot In Fairf...
|6 hr
|BPT
|1
|Teen charged in woman's fatal shooting
|17 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Sat
|ffctguitar
|11
|President Barack Obama stands with Democratic c...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Fri
|BPT
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC