Bill Buckley, 88, Documentary Filmmaker

Scenes from the life of award-winning documentary filmmaker Bill Buckley, a longtime Westport resident. He died Jan. 20 at age 88. He most recently lived at Meadow Ridge in Redding with wife Tracy Hamer, also a longtime Westporter.

