Afternoon of Music
There was an afternoon of music today at a private Westport home by members of KEYS whose mission is to bring one-to-one instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved children in Bridgeport, Pictured is Carolyn Smith, a KEYS student, with KEYS director Rob Silvan . Silvan, who founded KEYS in 2004, is a jazz musician and composer and has been a music educator for 40 years.
