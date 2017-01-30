Adviser To Student Newspaper In Westport To Speak On Future Of Journalism

Mary Elizabeth Fulco, faculty adviser to the Inklings newspaper at Staples High School, will speak to Y's Men of Westport/Weston about teaching, advising and mentoring student journalists and about the future of the field. Her talk will be on Feb. 9, at the Saugatuck Congregational Church at 245 Post Road E., Westport.

