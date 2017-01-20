$20,000 approved for new Westport officers' uniforms
New Westport police officers will be properly outfitted after an appropriation of $20,000 for uniforms and equipment was unanimously approved by the Board of Finance Wednesday. After 13 vacancies opened, stemming from retirements and other reasons last year, Police Chief Foti Koskinas requested the appropriation to outfit the incoming officers.
