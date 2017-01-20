10th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge

10th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Connecticut Post

Marni Lane and Rhodie Lenz from Westport run out of the water after a jump into a cold Long Island Sound on New Year's Day at Compo Beach in Westport, during the 2017 Temple Israel 10th Anniversary Polar Bear Plunge. Around 100 peolple took the plunge and have raised so far 56 thousand dollars for many different charities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Happy New Year 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi... 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 36
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Sun BPT 1
News Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year Sun BPT 2
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Sat America Gentleman... 10
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,231

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC