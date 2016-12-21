Winter Dawn in Westport
Today is the first day of winter, the winter solstice occurring at 5:44 a.m. It is the day with the fewest hours of daylight of 2016. The sun rose in Westport at 7:15 a.m. and sets at 4:28 p.m. The day after the winter solstice marks the beginning of lengthening days, leading up to the summer solstice in June.
