Westport's Nile Rodgers Garners Award From Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Westport resident and Chic frontman Nile Rodgers is being honored by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but his band is being overlooked for the 11th year. Rodgers was nominated for the Award for Musical Excellence, a prize also given to Ringo Starr in 2015, The E Street Band, 2014 and Leon Russell, who was the first to receive the honor in 2011.

