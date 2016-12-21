Westport Writer's New Book Leaves Readers Shaken, Not Stirred
A new book by Westport author Tessa Smith McGovern, "Book Girl's Guide to Cocktails for Book Lovers," can help people add life to their New Year's parties. Smith McGovern has always had a penchant for books, and a fascination with interesting cocktails fancied by her father.
