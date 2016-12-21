Westport Police Dog Sniffs Out Heroin In Vehicle
Remington Woodhull, 25, of Westport was charged with possession of narcotics. His bond was set at $1,500 and his first scheduled court date is Jan. 10. At 12:09 a.m. Friday, Officer James Loomer was on routine patrol and pulled over a motor vehicle for a speeding violation, police said.
