Westport man accused of assaulting paramedics
A Westport man accused of drunken driving is facing additional charges for resisting police and emergency personnel after getting pulled over, police said. Gerard Gaspel , 62, turned himself in to police on Dec. 14 to face charges of driving under the influence, assault on public safety personnel, interfering with an officer, second-degree breach of peace and failure to drive in the proper lane.
