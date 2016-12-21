Westport man accused of assaulting pa...

Westport man accused of assaulting paramedics

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Westport News

A Westport man accused of drunken driving is facing additional charges for resisting police and emergency personnel after getting pulled over, police said. Gerard Gaspel , 62, turned himself in to police on Dec. 14 to face charges of driving under the influence, assault on public safety personnel, interfering with an officer, second-degree breach of peace and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
News Ganim wants Bethlehem to be a Sister City 18 hr Slim 5
News Police: Bridgeport Man Held Mom, 5 Kids Hostage... 18 hr Slim 3
News Gas prices jump again 18 hr Slim 2
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News Watch cute kids get gifts from Santa in Bridgep... Dec 24 BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Dec 23 BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC