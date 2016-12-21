Westport Director's Indie Film Premieres At Bridgeport's Bijou Theatre
An independent action feature filmed in-state with more than 40 Connecticut actors will premiere Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Bridgeport's Bijou Theatre. The film is called "Desolation Angeles/Rise of the BOAS" and stars Neal Smith, a Westport resident and the founding drummer of Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame band Alice Cooper.
