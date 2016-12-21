Vehicle Break-Ins Prompt Police Warning
A wave of vehicle break-ins this month prompted Westport police today to urge residents to lock their cars overnight and take in all valuables. "In all cases of vehicles being entered, which resulted in thefts, the doors were unlocked.
