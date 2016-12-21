Twin Effort for National Charity League
Twelve-year-old twins Karina and Chloe Murray of Westport were among more than 100 members of the National Charity League's Westport chapter who took part in a holiday philanthropy event at Christ & Holy Trinity Church. During the festivities, NCL mothers and daughters packaged homemade holiday treats for Westport's emergency responders.
