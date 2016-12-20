Trump Administration - Hell-Bent' to ...

Trump Administration - Hell-Bent' to Make Big Changes, Dalio Says

Monday Dec 19

Economic changes under the Donald Trump administration may be more significant than shifts from "the socialists to the capitalists" in the U.K., U.S. and Germany from 1979 to 1982, according to Comparing Trump to Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan and Helmut Kohl, Dalio said the incoming administration may have a much bigger impact on the U.S. economy than can be measured by tax changes and fiscal spending. The Trump era could "ignite animal spirits" and attract productive capital, the billionaire fund manager wrote in a "By and large, deal-maker businessmen will be running the government," said Dalio, whose Westport, Connecticut-based firm is the hedge fund industry's largest money manager.

