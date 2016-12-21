Truck Loses Roof to Railroad Overpass
A truck carrying U.S. mail from Westport to Stamford today lost its roof after impacting the railroad overpass on Saugatuck Avenue. The driver, who was uninjured, said he was taking the alternate route because of traffic on I-95.
